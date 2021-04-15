Brokers Issue Forecasts for BCE Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

NYSE BCE opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $46.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.6816 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,067,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,266,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,261,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 86,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in BCE by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 82,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

