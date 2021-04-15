Brokers Offer Predictions for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crown Castle International in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CCI. KeyCorp upgraded Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $175.69 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a PE ratio of 109.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.68 and a 200-day moving average of $162.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,598,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,167,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 704,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,191,000 after buying an additional 49,198 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.