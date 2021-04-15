Brokers Offer Predictions for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a report released on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HLF. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.56. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $30.07 and a one year high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,564,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after buying an additional 154,996 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 235,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 39,590 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,109,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $364,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,825,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,910 shares of company stock worth $5,517,836. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

