Brokers Offer Predictions for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $23.45 on Thursday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $894.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.13.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

