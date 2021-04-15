Brokers Set Expectations for Deutsche Post AG’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Deutsche Post in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Post’s FY2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.94%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DPSGY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The stock has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

