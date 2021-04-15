Brokers Set Expectations for Simulations Plus, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Simulations Plus in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SLP. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $61.87 on Thursday. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.57.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Lisa Lavange sold 500 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $39,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $188,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,870 shares of company stock worth $7,001,958 in the last 90 days. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Simulations Plus by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

