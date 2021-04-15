Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Down 48.8% in March

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BBU stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.97. The stock had a trading volume of 35,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,508. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $44.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.10). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $10.05 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.