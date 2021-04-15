Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $66.66

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$66.66 and traded as high as C$69.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$68.64, with a volume of 130,591 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIP.UN. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$20.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$66.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.09.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.