Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. On average, analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $900.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMTC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bryn Mawr Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

