BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $128.19

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.19 ($1.67) and traded as high as GBX 152 ($1.99). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 150.55 ($1.97), with a volume of 15,087,732 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BT.A shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BT Group – CLASS A has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 160.33 ($2.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 144.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 128.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.65.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Jan du Plessis sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92), for a total transaction of £1,470,000 ($1,920,564.41).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile (LON:BT.A)

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

