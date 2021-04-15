Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,755.95

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,755.95 ($22.94) and traded as high as GBX 2,102 ($27.46). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 2,080 ($27.18), with a volume of 550,206 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRBY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,636.25 ($21.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,964.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,755.95. The company has a market cap of £8.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 407.84.

In related news, insider Debra L. Lee purchased 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) per share, with a total value of £8,970 ($11,719.36). Also, insider Julie Brown sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,728 ($22.58), for a total value of £32,572.80 ($42,556.57).

About Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

