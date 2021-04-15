Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.15

Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 66810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BY shares. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $73.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.35 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth acquired 4,575 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,892.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 441.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

