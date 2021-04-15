Bytom (BTM) Achieves Market Cap of $305.51 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $305.51 million and $109.64 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 75.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.68 or 0.00459063 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000823 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,670,283,488 coins and its circulating supply is 1,422,998,557 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.