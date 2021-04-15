C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $98.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

