C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Gap Down to $33.18

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.18, but opened at $32.40. C4 Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.51, with a volume of 10,224 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCCC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.23.

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $566,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $566,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,381,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,370,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,754,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,573,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,743,000.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.