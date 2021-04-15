Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CADE stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

