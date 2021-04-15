Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Anirudh Devgan Sells 33,278 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Anirudh Devgan sold 33,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $4,891,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $514,370.30.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Anirudh Devgan sold 5,634 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $806,563.44.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $641,295.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,162. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.35 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

