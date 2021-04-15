Cajutel (CAJ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,679.00

Cajutel (CURRENCY:CAJ) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, Cajutel has traded 55.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cajutel coin can currently be bought for $6.42 or 0.00010215 BTC on popular exchanges. Cajutel has a market capitalization of $8.68 million and approximately $7,679.00 worth of Cajutel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cajutel Coin Profile

Cajutel’s total supply is 1,780,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,389 coins. The Reddit community for Cajutel is /r/cajutel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cajutel’s official Twitter account is @cajutel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cajutel is cajutel.io

Buying and Selling Cajutel

