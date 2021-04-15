Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 3,402 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.39.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $59.69 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

