Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $8,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $654,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth $1,599,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $99.98 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $101.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

