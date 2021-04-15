Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $79.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

