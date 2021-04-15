Calamos Advisors LLC Has $7.38 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 230,420 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Masco by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Masco by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 270,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 37,796 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $62.48 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $63.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average is $55.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.97.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,319.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $88,099.20. Insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

