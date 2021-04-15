Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of TopBuild worth $10,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,477,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at $735,786.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.73.

BLD stock opened at $231.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $68.66 and a twelve month high of $234.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.96.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

