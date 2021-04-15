Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 3,806 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $228,885.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,727,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $79.40 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average of $80.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

