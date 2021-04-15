CalAmp (CAMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $411.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.48. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $12.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CalAmp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

