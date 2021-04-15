California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.57

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.57 and last traded at $60.55, with a volume of 119825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.39.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. Equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.23%.

In related news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $328,496.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 658.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

