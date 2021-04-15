Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Callaway Golf in a report released on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.23). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

NYSE ELY opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.38.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

