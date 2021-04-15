Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 29.79% from the stock’s current price.

CPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.16.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $37.03 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. The business had revenue of $295.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after buying an additional 62,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 74,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 34,488 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

