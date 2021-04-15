Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 1,961.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 101,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 96,520 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cameco by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Cameco by 539.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 70,318 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 700.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $2,820,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCJ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 172,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,418,153. Cameco has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,648,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.