Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN)

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

XGN stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 million. Research analysts expect that Exagen will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,292 shares of company stock worth $1,799,842 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,871,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exagen by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 38,728 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Exagen by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Exagen by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

