Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.85

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as high as $2.87. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 25,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.98 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

