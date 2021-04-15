Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.72.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$39.10. 1,140,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,828,416. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$16.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.05. The firm has a market cap of C$46.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.04.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total value of C$69,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,273,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$84,791,740.10. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,638.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

