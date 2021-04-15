Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Cut to C$49.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.72.

Shares of CNQ traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,828,416. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$16.75 and a 52 week high of C$41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.51.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total transaction of C$194,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,255,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,564,352. Insiders have sold 90,875 shares of company stock worth $3,502,638 over the last three months.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

