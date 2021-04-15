Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$48.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNQ. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.50 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.72.

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded down C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,828,416. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$16.75 and a one year high of C$41.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.04.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total value of C$69,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,273,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$84,791,740.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,875 shares of company stock worth $3,502,638.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

