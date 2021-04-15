Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 508.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,223 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,422 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Canadian Solar worth $16,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,592 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $32,301,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,506 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,056 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 65,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $42.66 on Thursday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.16.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

