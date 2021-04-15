Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.19

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.19 and traded as high as C$34.55. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$34.30, with a volume of 496,415 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on CU shares. CSFB downgraded Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.36 billion and a PE ratio of 25.98.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$881.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total value of C$84,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,341,675.87. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $136,478.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

