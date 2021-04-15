Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.19

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.19 and traded as high as C$34.55. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$34.30, with a volume of 496,415 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on CU shares. CSFB downgraded Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.36 billion and a PE ratio of 25.98.
In other news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total value of C$84,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,341,675.87. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $136,478.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile (TSE:CU)
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.
Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.