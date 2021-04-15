Canandaigua National Corp Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,417 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,030 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.6% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $132.03 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.36 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.47 and a 200 day moving average of $124.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

