Cancom SE (ETR:COK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cancom SE (ETR:COK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €58.86 ($69.24).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COK. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cancom in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of Cancom stock traded up €0.58 ($0.68) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €49.69 ($58.46). The company had a trading volume of 114,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €51.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 31.06. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a fifty-two week high of €59.05 ($69.47).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

