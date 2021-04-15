Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,407,900 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the March 15th total of 724,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of CNBX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,786. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company focuses on developing and marketing bioinformatic delivery systems for cannabinoids, personalized medicine therapies, and procedures based on cannabis originated compounds and bioinformatics tools.

