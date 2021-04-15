Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Up 94.2% in March

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 94.2% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CBDS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.78. 97,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,715. Cannabis Sativa has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65.

In other Cannabis Sativa news, CFO Brad E. Herr sold 48,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,708.92.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Telemedicine, Contract Manufacturing, and Brand Development and Product Marketing. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

