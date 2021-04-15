Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Announces Dividend of $0.96

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.9566 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of ENDTF opened at C$9.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.86. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$5.52 and a 12-month high of C$9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

