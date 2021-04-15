Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Announces Dividend of $0.96

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.9566 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.
Shares of ENDTF opened at C$9.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.86. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$5.52 and a 12-month high of C$9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
