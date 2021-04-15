Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.80

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.80 and traded as high as $13.73. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 3,724 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $65.33 million, a PE ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canterbury Park stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 4.38% of Canterbury Park worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 41.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

