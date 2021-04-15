Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.59

Capita plc (LON:CPI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.59 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 44.87 ($0.59). Capita shares last traded at GBX 44.65 ($0.58), with a volume of 3,380,098 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPI shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Numis Securities restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) target price on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 65.78 ($0.86).

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £745.28 million and a P/E ratio of 55.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 38.59.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

