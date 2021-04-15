Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $144.96

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.96 ($1.89) and traded as high as GBX 182.20 ($2.38). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 180.50 ($2.36), with a volume of 883,159 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 182 ($2.38).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -2.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 174.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 144.96.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

