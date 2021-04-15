Capital (LON:CAPD) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 101 ($1.32) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.06% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON CAPD opened at GBX 65.99 ($0.86) on Thursday. Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 47.55 ($0.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18. The firm has a market cap of £124.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 62.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.30.

In other Capital news, insider Jamie Boyton bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £146,250 ($191,076.56).

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. The company offers exploration drilling services, including air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

