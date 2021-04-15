Capital One Financial Weighs in on Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $16.39 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

