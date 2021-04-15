Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 939,500 shares, a growth of 116.8% from the March 15th total of 433,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 899,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 6.55. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.79% and a negative net margin of 2,304.84%.
About Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
