Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 939,500 shares, a growth of 116.8% from the March 15th total of 433,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 899,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 6.55. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.79% and a negative net margin of 2,304.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 900.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 307,397 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 26.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 80,000.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

