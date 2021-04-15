Capstar Financial (CSTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Capstar Financial to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.89 million. On average, analysts expect Capstar Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $405.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $40,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 257,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,175,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $119,600. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Hovde Group began coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

