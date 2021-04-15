Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Update

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the March 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 733,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CAPC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 339,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,193. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $75.27 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.89. Capstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 59.17% and a negative net margin of 108.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products in North America and internationally. Its lighting products include connected surfacesÂ-smart mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet lights, LED vanity mirrors, LED gooseneck lanterns, LED dual mode security lights, LED solar patio lights, LED motion sensor lights, LED motion sensor light with air purifier, LED wall utility lights, eco-i-Lites, power failure indoor lighting, CPC power failure bulbs, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights.

