Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.99

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and traded as low as $1.37. Capstone Companies shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 339,609 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a market cap of $75.27 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 59.17% and a negative net margin of 108.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products in North America and internationally. Its lighting products include connected surfacesÂ-smart mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet lights, LED vanity mirrors, LED gooseneck lanterns, LED dual mode security lights, LED solar patio lights, LED motion sensor lights, LED motion sensor light with air purifier, LED wall utility lights, eco-i-Lites, power failure indoor lighting, CPC power failure bulbs, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights.

